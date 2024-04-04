Trump's Ballot Rights And Presidential Immunity: Here's What Voters Really Think SCOTUS Should Do

Loading... Loading...

A majority of registered voters polled in a survey expressed opposition to states removing former President Donald Trump from the ballot, although they did not prefer granting him presidential immunity, according to results published on Wednesday.

Trump Disbarment: The Marquette Law School Poll national survey revealed that 58% of respondents favored the U.S. Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling that states cannot prevent Trump from appearing on election ballots under the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause. Conversely, 42% opposed this decision.

The survey, conducted from Feb. 5-15, interviewed 882 registered voters nationwide, with a margin of error of +/-4.5 percentage points. Among likely voters, the sample size was 706.

Analysis by party affiliation revealed that an overwhelming 87% of Republicans did not support banning Trump from state ballots, while among independent voters, this figure stood at 50%, and among Democrats, only 26%.

The Supreme Court Justices unanimously overturned a Dec. 19 decision by the Colorado Supreme Court to remove Trump from the state’s Republican primary ballot on the grounds of his alleged involvement in the insurrection, rendering him ineligible for public office under the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

See Also: Ex-DOJ Attorney Says Trump’s Filing To Recuse Judge In Hush-Money Case A Ploy To Attack Umpire Ahead Of Game: ‘It’s Rigged Unless He Wins’

Trump’s Immunity Claims: In another significant development, the Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments for April 25 to consider whether former presidents are immune from “criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during their tenure in office.” This hearing stems from Trump’s legal entanglements related to the 2020 election and the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol.

The Marquette Law School Poll posed questions to respondents on whether “former presidents” should have immunity, with half specifically asked about “former president Donald Trump.”

Twenty percent of those asked about “former presidents” supported immunity, while 62% opposed it. Among those asked about “former president Donald Trump,” 28% supported immunity, with 56% opposed. Notably, a significant proportion of respondents in both cases (18% and 17%, respectively) indicated they did not know.

“Those are notably high rates of “don't know” responses given the volume of news coverage of the former president's court cases,” the pollster said. “The difference in responses is largely due to Republicans who, on balance, oppose immunity for “former presidents” but shift to over half supporting immunity for Trump.”

Read Next: Best Penny Stocks

Photo via Shutterstock