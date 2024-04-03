'The Best Person to Hire Would Be Ivanka Trump' — Ex-President's Preference For 'The Apprentice' Successor Revealed in New Book

Loading... Loading...

The latest book about Donald Trump’s reality TV years reveals that the former president reportedly had plans for his daughter, Ivanka Trump, to succeed him on the NBC reality series “The Apprentice.”

What Happened: The book, “Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass,” authored by Variety’s co-editor-in-chief, Ramin Setoodeh, delves into how Trump’s TV persona as a business mogul shaped his political image, ultimately leading him to the presidency, reported Variety.

“The best person to hire would be Ivanka Trump,'" Donald Trump said, according to the report. "I didn't press it. But I felt Ivanka would have been by far the best person you could hire."

Trump’s idea of Ivanka succeeding him on “The Apprentice” was not well-received by NBC, resulting in Arnold Schwarzenegger taking over as the host. Trump’s vision also included his sons, Eric and Don Trump Jr., serving as boardroom advisers alongside Ivanka.

However, NBC cut ties with Trump following his derogatory remarks about Mexican immigrants during his 2015 presidential campaign, preventing his plan from coming to fruition. Instead, Trump’s children joined him on the campaign trail.

“Apprentice in Wonderland” is slated for publication on June 18 by HarperCollins.

Why It Matters: Ivanka Trump has remained in the public eye post her father’s presidency. She recently created a verified account on TikTok, a platform her father had criticized as a national security threat.

Recenty, a report suggested that funds from Trump’s Political Action Committees (PACs) were used to cover Ivanka’s legal expenses. Ivanka’s testimony in a New York civil fraud case involving her father was also scrutinized by New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron.

