Hyundai Unveils Lighter, Track-Focused Racer Based On Its High-Performance IONIQ 5 EV

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor HYMTF unveiled a racing car based on its high-performance IONIQ 5 N electric vehicle (EV) ahead of its Hyundai N Festival motorsports event.

Race-Ready IONIQ 5 N eN1 Cup

The IONIQ 5 N eN1 Cup features slick tires and a redesigned body kit for enhanced handling and aerodynamics. While it shares the power electronics system with the production IONIQ 5 N, this race car is strictly for professional drivers and not street-legal, according to Hyundai.

Lightweight and Safe

The car sheds weight by removing unnecessary components and prioritizes safety with racing seats and harnesses. Hyundai announced the car will have customizable fake engine noises for teams to choose from, adding to the racing atmosphere.

Pioneering EV Racing

This year’s Hyundai N Festival, starting April 27 at Inje Speedium, marks the company’s debut in EV racing. The new eN1 class will have its official practice session during the opening round, followed by ten races throughout the season.

“Our goal with the eN1 class is to establish Hyundai Motor as a leader in EV motorsports,” said Joon Park, Head of N Brand Management Group. “We aim to foster Korea’s motorsport culture and make a global impact.”

Electric Racing on the Rise

The unveiling reflects a growing trend among electric vehicle manufacturers to develop vehicles for motorsports and racing. Existing series like Formula E and Extreme E showcase the potential of electric racing.

Photo courtesy: Hyundai