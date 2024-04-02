Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts' Views On 3 Materials Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

Loading... Loading...

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the materials sector.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO

Dividend Yield: 6.34%

6.34% Barclays analyst Michael Leithead maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $7 to $8 on March 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Michael Leithead maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $7 to $8 on March 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Goldman Sachs analyst Duffy Fischer maintained a Sell rating and boosted the price target from $8 to $9 on March 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

analyst Duffy Fischer maintained a Sell rating and boosted the price target from $8 to $9 on March 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%. Recent News: On March 6, Kronos Worldwide reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Eastman Chemical Company EMN

Dividend Yield: 3.23%

3.23% Citigroup analyst Patrick Cunningham maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $96 to $95 on Feb. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Patrick Cunningham maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $96 to $95 on Feb. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Stifel analyst Vincent Anderson maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $102 to $101 on Feb. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Vincent Anderson maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $102 to $101 on Feb. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Recent News: Eastman Chemical, last week, was selected by the US Department of Energy to receive up to a $375 million investment for its second US molecular recycling project.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG

Dividend Yield: 3.68%

3.68% Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Market Perform on March 25, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Joseph Altobello downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Market Perform on March 25, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $70 to $60 on Sept. 5, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Gaurav Jain maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $70 to $60 on Sept. 5, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Recent News: On Feb. 7, Scotts Miracle Gro posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

