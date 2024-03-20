Biden Impeachment Died At 5:16 PM On Wednesday, Says Eric Swalwell: 'I'm Here To Pronounce The Time Of Death'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) announced “the end” of the Republican’s impeachment effort against President Joe Biden.

What Happened: Swalwell, during the hearing on Wednesday, challenged committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) to continue with the impeachment, citing a lack of evidence and votes, as reported by The Hill.

The California representative said, “Guys, it's dead. And so, I'm here to pronounce the time of death.” He then symbolically declared the “time of death” of the impeachment push as 5:16 p.m, according to the report.

Swalwell’s announcement came after he presented Comer with a list of 10 reasons why the impeachment was over. These reasons included an FBI informant being indicted for fabricating an allegation crucial to the Republicans’ impeachment case against Biden, and the fact that one of the witnesses who testified at the hearing is currently in jail.

His remarks mirrored those of his colleague, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who challenged Republicans to specify the exact crime they were accusing the president of. Ocasio-Cortez criticized the GOP for proceeding with the impeachment inquiry despite having “no charges”.

Why It Matters: This development follows a series of events that have been unfolding over the past few months. In February, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) stated that the impeachment inquiry into President Biden had been effectively derailed by new revelations, including the disclosure of Alexander Smirnov‘s connection with Russian intelligence.

In March, the Republican-led Oversight Committee accused the White House of obstructing the impeachment inquiry into President Biden, alleging that the administration was deliberately withholding crucial documents and interviews. This was reported by Benzinga.

Photo via Shutterstock.

