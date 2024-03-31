Elon Musk Says Loss Of Odesa, Black Sea Access A Possibility For Ukraine: 'The Longer The War Goes On, The More Territory Russia Will Gain'

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA and SpaceX, once more advised a negotiated settlement to cease the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He further warned that Ukraine’s refusal to negotiate and escalating the fight could potentially cost them Odesa and their access to the Black Sea.

What Happened: On a recent X (formerly Twitter) thread, Musk voiced his concerns over Ukraine’s worsening situation. He echoed his view that Ukraine’s stance is continuously deteriorating as its leadership rejects talks and urges the West for additional weaponry.

The thread began with Bill Ackman praising John Spencer’s coverage of the Ukraine war and recommending that Joe Rogan interview him. David Sacks criticized Spencer’s coverage, arguing that it was misleading. Musk then entered the conversation with his viewpoint on the war.

“It was a tragic waste of life for Ukraine to attack a larger army…Any fool could have predicted that,” Musk stated. He added that despite the tough circumstances, the defense should have been Ukraine’s primary focus.

Musk predicted the potential loss of more Ukrainian territory to Russia, including the strategic port city of Odessa. “Whether Ukraine loses all access to the Black Sea or not is, in my view, the real remaining question,” he emphasized.

Why It Matters: Musk’s outspoken commentary on the Ukraine war has sparked controversy. Kiev officials have accused him of pro-Kremlin sympathies, but Musk maintains a fiercely independent perspective on the conflict. He highlights his companies’ efforts to undermine Russia, such as SpaceX diverting Russian launch business and Starlink’s pivotal role in aiding Ukraine. As Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) stated, Putin sees losing the war as an existential threat, further complicating potential resolutions.

Musk’s comments add to the international discourse surrounding the conflict and highlight the catastrophic effects of prolonging the war.

Photo via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Sudhanshu Singh The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.