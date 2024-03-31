Donald Trump, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Clash Over Scope Of Gag Order Amid Ex-President's Attacks Against Judge's Daughter

Loading... Loading...

In the lead-up to the hush money trial involving former President Donald Trump, a legal battle over the scope of a gag order has emerged.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office is clashing with Trump's legal team over whether the order restricts Trump from targeting the family members of Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the case.

Trump has escalated his social media attacks against Judge Merchan's daughter in recent days following the judge's refusal to postpone the trial set to begin in less than three weeks.

This has prompted the Manhattan district attorney's office to request a clarification of the gag order, The Hill reported. It argues that the order should protect the judge's family members from Trump's public attacks.

The controversy centers on the gag order's limitations, which currently prevent Trump from making public statements about "the family members of any counsel or staff member" involved in the case.

However, Trump's attorneys argue that the prosecutor's request to extend these protections to the judge's family amounts to expanding the order's original terms.

Prosecutors have expressed concerns that Trump's continued attacks could potentially influence witnesses and jurors, noting that several potential witnesses have already voiced fears for their safety and that of their families. They have urged the court to sanction Trump if he violates the gag order.

The case against Trump involves accusations of falsifying business records related to payments made to his former legal advisor, Michael Cohen, to silence porn star Stormy Daniels about an alleged sexual encounter. Trump, who denies the affair, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

As the trial date approaches, the dispute over the gag order's scope highlights the ongoing tension between Trump's aggressive public defense strategy and the legal system's efforts to ensure a fair trial.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock