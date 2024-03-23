Trump Vs. Biden: Who Do Americans Trust More With Trade? New Poll Finds Out

Loading... Loading...

A recent YouGov survey indicates a clear preference among American citizens for former President Donald Trump's trade policies over those of President Joe Biden, with an 11% favorability gap underscoring Trump's approach.

Specifically, 42% of respondents showed some approval for Trump's international trade dealings, whereas only 31% felt similarly about Biden's strategies.

The poll also reveals ambivalence towards tariffs on Chinese goods, reflecting diverse opinions on this contentious issue.

According to the survey, approximately 44% of Americans think Trump aims to raise tariffs, while only 14% said the same of Biden.

The survey also found that more respondents believe Biden is inclined to maintain tariffs at their current level.

Despite the general favorability towards Trump's trade policies, the American public remains split on the idea of a 60% tariff on Chinese imports, a proposal Trump has floated.

The survey found that 38% support the idea, 35% oppose it, and 27% remain undecided.

Political affiliations play a significant role in these perspectives, with 52% of Republicans backing Trump's tariff proposal, compared to 30% of Democrats.

The poll also suggests that a trade war with China is viewed as more detrimental to the U.S. than to China, with opinions on the fairness of trade policies between the two nations also divided.

The YouGov poll, conducted between Feb. 27 and Feb. 29, surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image generated using artificial intelligence with Midjourney.