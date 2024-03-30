Huawei Begins Mass Deliveries Of Luxeed S7 Electric Sedan, Touted As Rival To Tesla Model S In Various Aspects

Loading... Loading...

Chinese tech company Huawei Technologies has reportedly commenced deliveries of the Luxeed S7 electric sedan it developed with Chery Auto.

What Happened: The Luxeed S7, a product of the collaboration between Huawei and Chery Auto, has finally begun mass deliveries despite semiconductor shortages and production issues, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing Richard Yu. Yu is the managing director and chairman of Huawei’s smart car solutions.

The report noted that Chery previously raised complaints with Huawei after production issues with the computing unit made by the tech company allegedly delayed deliveries.

Why It Matters: Yu previously said that the electric vehicle, priced at 249,800 yuan ($35,152), will be superior in various aspects to Tesla Inc’s premium Model S sports sedan. The Model S, however, starts at a way higher price point of 698,900 yuan ($98,350) in China. In terms of price, the Luxeed S7 falls within the same range as Tesla’s mass-market sedan- the Model 3- which starts at 245,900 yuan ($34,603).

Huawei’s revenue grew the fastest in four years last year despite sanctions from the U.S., Reuters added.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Image Via Shutterstock

Read More: Elon Musk Jabs Mark Cuban Again In Latest Round Of Billionaire Banter: ‘People Trash Me All Day…'

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Anan Ashraf The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.