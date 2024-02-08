Tesla Faces New Challenger - Huawei Plans 100K Superfast EV Charging Stations in China by 2024

Loading... Loading...

Huawei Technologies Co is setting its sights on outpacing Tesla Inc TSLA in the electric vehicle (EV) sector by launching an ambitious plan to install 100,000 superfast EV charging stations across China by 2024.

This move is poised to intensify competition in the auto market, potentially giving Tesla a run for its money.

Huawei looks to deploy chargers with an unprecedented 600kW power efficiency, surpassing Tesla’s 250kW superchargers available in the region, Huawei Central reports.

The company has already initiated the marketing of these charging stations, promising availability within a 1-kilometer radius, with the first advertisements appearing in a shopping center parking lot in Shenzhen.

A significant advantage of Huawei’s chargers is their universal compatibility with all-electric vehicles, including those made by Tesla, ensuring a broader consumer base.

Huawei’s charging technology promises a rapid charging experience, capable of recharging a vehicle equipped with an 80kW/h battery to a range of 600 km in just 8 minutes, significantly less than the 19 minutes required by Tesla’s equipment under optimal conditions. Huawei plans to distribute these chargers to various facilities shortly.

In addition to the ultra-fast 600kW chargers, Huawei also focuses on installing 250kW chargers in commercial and highway locations to solidify its presence in the EV infrastructure space further. To address potential concerns about overheating, Huawei has incorporated an advanced cooling system using liquid coolant, ensuring safe and reliable operation.

Tesla has established over 11,000 charging stations in China since 2014, and they primarily cater to its vehicles. In contrast, Huawei’s inclusive approach, offering compatibility with a wide range of EVs and setting a high standard with its superfast charging capabilities, signifies a robust challenge to Tesla’s dominance in the EV charging domain.

Previous reports indicated Nio Inc NIO urging vehicle owners with 100-kWh long-range battery packs to join a battery-swapping program for a smoother transition into the Chinese New Year and the anticipated surge in travel. Nio offered participants rewards in the form of Nio Credits and Nio points.

According to the China Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Promotion Alliance, by the close of 2023, China boasted 2.7 million public charging stations for electric vehicles, Nikkei Asia reports. Projections suggest a 40% growth in these numbers throughout 2024, though not all of these additions will be equipped with fast-charging capabilities.

Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 1.19% at $189.81 premarket on the last check Thursday.

