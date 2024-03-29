Taiwan's Navy Leader To Visit US Next Week To Work Closely On Naval Matters As China's Threat Looms

Loading... Loading...

Tang Hua, Taiwan’s navy chief, is reportedly scheduled to visit the United States next week to bolster bilateral naval cooperation. Sources reveal that this comes as China’s threats towards Taiwan continue to intensify.

What Happened: Tang is expected to participate in a military ceremony and engage in dialogues to strengthen naval relations between Taiwan and the U.S., Reuters reported on Friday. This visit is particularly significant given China’s escalating threats towards Taiwan.

According to two sources, Tang’s visit is part of a U.S. initiative, the Joint Island Defence Concept, which seeks to collaborate with Taiwan, Japan, and other nations to counter China’s military forces.

Despite a strong bond, the U.S. and Taiwan maintain unofficial ties due to Washington’s formal recognition of China, not Taiwan. Taiwan, on the other hand, disputes China’s territorial claim.

Tang’s itinerary includes a visit to Hawaii, the headquarters of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, to attend a Pacific Fleet change-of-command ceremony. He is also slated to attend the Sea-Air-Space conference near Washington from April 8-10. Plans are underway to arrange a meeting with the U.S. Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Lisa Franchetti.

Why It Matters: The U.S. and Taiwan have lacked an official diplomatic or military relationship since 1979, when the U.S. shifted recognition to Beijing. Nevertheless, the U.S. is legally obligated to equip Taiwan with the means to defend itself. In light of China’s mounting military pressure, Taiwan and the U.S. have discreetly broadened their military cooperation since 2016.

This visit comes on the heels of a recent statement from Taiwan’s foreign ministry expressing confidence in ongoing U.S. support, irrespective of the outcome of the upcoming presidential election. Furthermore, a top U.S. military official’s recent testimony highlighted China’s significant military buildup, which could pose serious threats to Taiwan and regional stability.

Photo by Andy.LIU Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.