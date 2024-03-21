Xi Jinping Is Ready To Invade Taiwan By 2027, US Admiral Sounds Alarm

Loading... Loading...

Recent testimony from a top U.S. military official has shed light on China’s significant military buildup, which could have serious implications for Taiwan and regional stability.

What Happened: During a session with the U.S. Armed Services House Committee, U.S. Navy Adm. John Aquilino, the outgoing head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, voiced alarm over China’s accelerated military expansion, Business Insider reported.

“All indications point to the PLA meeting President Xi Jinping’s directive to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027,” Aquilino wrote in a testimony to the U.S. Armed Services House Committee.

Aquilino pointed out that China’s military growth has been unprecedented since World War II and includes significant increases in fighter aircraft, warships, missile inventory, satellite presence, and nuclear warheads. He stressed the urgency for the U.S. to advance its military capabilities, particularly advocating for an accelerated deployment of defense systems in Guam.

Although China has not formally announced plans to engage in conflict with Taiwan, President Xi has made clear that unification is a goal, and the use of force remains on the table. The possibility of an amphibious invasion and the potential role of U.S. intervention are critical factors in the strategic assessment of the situation.

Why It Matters: China’s military maneuvers have been a source of escalating tension in the region. Taiwan recently discovered extensive Chinese military bases near its territory, which has heightened regional concerns.

Following this, Taiwan’s security chief advised President Tsai Ing-wen to cancel a trip to the South China Sea, citing increased military risks. The militarization of the area and China’s opposition to U.S. freedom of navigation operations underscore the precariousness of the situation.

Moreover, China’s defense budget has seen a 7.2% increase for 2024, marking a continuation of military spending hikes over recent years. This financial commitment reflects China’s determination to strengthen its military capabilities, partly in response to what it perceives as Taiwan’s ‘separatist activities.’

