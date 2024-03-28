Biden Vs. Trump Matchup Shows 'No Clear Leader' In Latest Poll, But Support Of These 2 Voter Categories Gives Incumbent President The Edge

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden is slightly ahead of his predecessor Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race, but voters have a mixed view on whether democracy is working in the U.S., the results of a new poll published on Wednesday showed.

Just Ahead: Biden received 48% of support in a hypothetical two-way matchup with Trump, who took away slightly less than 45% support, according to the Quinnipiac University national poll of registered voters. The relative positioning is virtually unchanged from the university’s February poll.

The March survey revealed that 2% said they would vote for someone else, a similar percentage said they were undecided and 1% said they wouldn’t vote. Another 2% refused to answer the question.

While the votes were along the party lines, among independents, Biden held the clout, taking away 48% support. Only 41% of the independents took sides with Trump.

The poll surveyed 1,407 self-identified registered voters nationwide from March 21-25, with a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percentage points.

When independents Robert Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West and Green Party’s Jill Stein were included on the ballot, Trump was ahead by a hair’s breadth, the poll found. Trump and Biden polled 39% and 38% of the votes, respectively. Kennedy, West and Stein received 13%, 3%, and 4% votes, respectively.

“There is no clear leader in either of these matchups because the leads are within the margin of error,” the pollster said.

“Way too close to call on the head-to-head and even closer when third-party candidates are counted. The backstretch is months away and this is about as close as it can get,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

See Also: Trump Stripped Of One Of His ‘Go-To Tools’ By New York Judge, Says Ex-President’s Niece As Hush Money Election Interference ‘Shaping Up To Be Worst Case Scenario’

Views On State of Democracy: Forty-nine percent of the respondents said democracy was not working in the U.S. and 46% said it was working. A majority of Democratic voters (66%) seemed to think democracy was working and this percentage was far less, at 33%, among Republicans. Forty-five percent of the independents said democracy was working.

The bulk of the voters (68%) said they think democracy would end in their lifetimes as opposed to 21% who said it will not end in their lifetimes.

More voters are confident in Biden’s (48%) ability to preserve democracy than Trump’s (44%).

Loading... Loading...

The outcome of Trump’s criminal trials mattered but not appreciably, the poll results showed. If Trump were to be convicted, 29% of the respondents said they would be less likely to vote for him. This percentage dwindles to 10% among the Republicans.

Biden’s job approval improved slightly from the level in February. The March survey showed that 59% had a positive job approval rating for the president, up from 57% in the previous survey. Negative approval fell from 40% to 37%.

Among the top 10 issues, immigration was picked as the most urgent by the voters, with 26% mentioning it as a pressing issue. Economy (20%) and preserving democracy (18%) came next, with none of the other issues reaching double digits.

Read Next: Best Penny Stocks

Image created using AI on MidJourney