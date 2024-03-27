Elon Musk Joins Andreessen's Demand For Tech Accountability — Funding Of 'Horrendous' Causes Questioned

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk has thrown his weight behind a call for accountability in the tech industry. The Tesla Inc TSLA CEO backed Marc Andreessen, a prominent venture capitalist, who urged tech leaders to address the funding of activism.

What Happened: Musk, in a post on social media platform X, endorsed Andreessen’s call for tech leaders to take responsibility for the funding of controversial activist causes. Andreessen criticized major tech figures for supporting “TERRIBLE activists” who have engaged in “HORRENDOUS things” over the past decade. He suggested that this issue should be the primary topic of discussion at public events attended by these tech leaders.

Musk’s endorsement of Andreessen’s statement has sparked discussions about the potential impact on the tech industry and the broader business community.

See Also: Musk Issues ‘Hard Requirement’ To Demonstrate Tesla’s Driver Assistance Software To Buyers, Even If Delivery Process Slows: ‘This Is Very Important’

Why It Matters: Andreessen, a well-known figure in the tech industry, has been vocal about his views on various tech-related matters. In a previous statement, he suggested that Elon Musk, startups, and open source are the only viable alternatives to the “bizarre behavior” of big tech AI companies. He also backed Musk amid an OpenAI lawsuit, emphasizing the security of open-source software.

For more context, Andreessen has been known to challenge Musk’s views in the past. In a podcast appearance in 2023, he took a dig at Musk’s AI camp. More recently, he clashed with Vinod Khosla over the open-sourcing of critical technologies like AI, a move Musk has been advocating.

Despite their differences, Musk’s endorsement of Andreessen’s call for accountability suggests a shared concern for the ethical implications of tech industry funding.

Read Next: Elon Musk Used To Email Ex-Google CEO Larry Page When He Was ‘Kind Of Homeless’ And Ask ‘Can I Come Over?

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.