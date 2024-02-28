Marc Andreessen Says Elon Musk, Startups And Open Source 'Only Viable Alternatives' To Big Tech AI's 'Bizarre Behavior'

Loading... Loading...

Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen voiced his criticism towards "Big Tech AI" companies, decrying their identical ideologies. He thinks that tech billionaire and Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, startups and open source as the "only viable alternatives."

What Happened: in a Thursday tweet, Andreessen criticized Big Tech AI firms for exhibiting similar behaviors and ideologies. According to him, these companies share the same staffing, agendas, and plans.

"Some are saying that the apparently bizarre behavior of one Big Tech AI or another is an opportunity for other Big Tech AI to differentiate by being objective, reasonable, and unbiased. This is not the case."

Andreessen thinks all the "Big Tech AI" companies are the same, and they are lobbying as a group to operate as a "government protected cartel."

"The only viable alternatives are Elon, startups, and open source — all under concerted attack by these same big companies and aligned pressure groups."

He further alleged that these companies are lobbying to establish a government-protected cartel, locking in their shared agendas and products for the foreseeable future.

Andreessen highlighted Elon Musk, startups, and open-source as the only feasible alternatives, which he claims are under attack by Big Tech and pressure groups.

Why It Matters: Andreessen’s statement comes amidst a backdrop of controversy surrounding Google’s Gemini AI chatbot.

Andreessen had previously warned of ‘draconian censorship’ and ‘bias’ in AI chatbots, presenting multiple instances of Gemini’s unrelated or inaccurate responses.

In contrast, Musk has been promoting Grok, an AI chatbot from xAI, emphasizing the importance of truth in AI technology. Musk pledged that Grok, although not perfect, will improve rapidly and continue to pursue the truth relentlessly, a trait Andreessen appears to value.

Andreessen’s recent tweet further emphasizes the need for diversity and competition in the AI industry, calling for support towards startups and open-source solutions to counterbalance the influence of Big Tech AI companies.

