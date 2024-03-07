Marc Andreessen And Former Windows Chief Steven Sinofsky Back Elon Musk Amidst OpenAI Lawsuit: 'Open Source Can't Be Secure... 100% Wrong'

Loading... Loading...

Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, a prominent figure in the tech industry, has voiced his views on the security of open source software, amidst Elon Musk’s ongoing feud with Microsoft Corp.-backed MSFT OpenAI.

What Happened: Andreessen took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his belief in the security of open source software.

“The most secure software in the world is open source. Most eyes on, most bugs fixed. QED,” he tweeted.

This tweet comes in the wake of a controversy involving tech billionaire Elon Musk and artificial intelligence start-up, OpenAI. Musk has been critical of OpenAI for not open-sourcing their AI technology, and he has even sued the company over it.

Microsoft veteran and former Windows head Steven Sinofsky – who has extensive experience in software – agreed with Andreessen, reinforcing Musk's calls for open sourcing AI technology.

"The idea that open source can’t be as secure because the “bad guys” can see the source to exploit weakness. Closed source prevents that. This has been 100% wrong."

Why It Matters: Musk’s criticism of OpenAI has been ongoing, with the Tesla CEO recently asking the start-up to change its name since it won’t open-source its AI technology.

This was in response to OpenAI’s official response to a lawsuit filed by Musk.

In the lawsuit, Musk accused Sam Altman and OpenAI of betraying the founding principles of the start-up, especially due to their relationship with Microsoft.

He alleged that OpenAI has become a closed-source subsidiary of Microsoft, focusing on maximizing profits for the tech giant rather than benefiting humanity.

Andreessen’s tweet, emphasizing the security of open source software, adds a new perspective to the ongoing debate around open source technology and its implications for security and transparency.

