Alabama Tech Co.'s News Likely To Trigger a Strong Upleg, Expert Says

Loading... Loading...

Source: Clive Maund 03/25/2024

Technical Analyst Clive Maund takes a look at Lithos Group Ltd.'s most recent news and charts to explain why he strongly recommends it for immediate purchase.

Lithos Group Ltd. LITSF was first recommended in an article posted on January 26 when it was priced at CA$0.61 and again early this month on the 5th when it was priced at CA$0.75.

The reason for this update is to draw your attention to the positive news just released by the company that Lithos has commenced manufacturing of AcQUA™ field system for two contracted Tier 1 lithium producers.

This news makes clear why the stock has been under strong accumulation, the evidence of which we have observed in recent weeks and this will put the company in a position to earn revenue in the fourth quarter of this year, and this is the point at which to remind you that this patented system does away with the need for evaporation ponds.

Following are some very illuminating slides lifted from the company's latest investor deck.

Loading... Loading...

Slide 7 shows the problem that Lithos' pioneering technology does away with.

Slide 5: The company's technology makes sustainable lithium production possible without the need for evaporation ponds.

Slide 9 shows the over 9-fold increase in demand for lithium by 2035.

Slide 16 shows the huge increase in production yield from brine projects afforded by the company's proprietary DEL technology.

The latest stock chart for Lithos, shown below, makes clear that it is very well placed to begin another strong upleg, and the news just out is thought likely to trigger its commencement.

Lithos Group is therefore strongly recommended for immediate purchase (or adding to positions), and it is available to investors on the US OTC market, where it now trades in healthy volumes.

Lithos Group Ltd. LITSF closed at CA$0.70, $0.5175 on March 22, 2024.

Important Disclosures:

Lithos Group Ltd. is a billboard sponsor of Streetwise Reports and pays SWR a monthly sponsorship fee between US$4,000 and US$5,000. In addition, Lithos Group Ltd. has a consulting relationship with an affiliate of Streetwise Reports, and pays a monthly consulting fee between US$8,000 and US$20,000. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of Lithos Group Ltd. Statements and opinions expressed are the opinions of the author and not of Streetwise Reports, Street Smart, or their officers. The author is wholly responsible for the accuracy of the statements. Streetwise Reports requires contributing authors to disclose any shareholdings in, or economic relationships with, companies that they write about. Any disclosures from the author can be found below. Streetwise Reports relies upon the authors to accurately provide this information and Streetwise Reports has no means of verifying its accuracy. This article does not constitute investment advice and is not a solicitation for any investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her personal financial adviser and perform their own comprehensive investment research. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports' terms of use and full legal disclaimer. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company.

Clivemaund.com Disclosures

The above represents the opinion and analysis of Mr. Maund, based on data available to him, at the time of writing. Mr. Maund's opinions are his own, and are not a recommendation or an offer to buy or sell securities. As trading and investing in any financial markets may involve serious risk of loss, Mr. Maund recommends that you consult with a qualified investment advisor, one licensed by appropriate regulatory agencies in your legal jurisdiction and do your own due diligence and research when making any kind of a transaction with financial ramifications. Although a qualified and experienced stock market analyst, Clive Maund is not a Registered Securities Advisor. Therefore Mr. Maund's opinions on the market and stocks cannot be only be construed as a recommendation or solicitation to buy and sell securities.