Trump 'Spent The Weekend Golfing, The Morning Comparing Himself To Jesus, And The Afternoon Lying About Having Money': Biden Campaign

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden’s campaign has responded to former President Donald Trump’s press conference in New York, branding him as “weak and desperate”.

What Happened: The Biden campaign issued a statement following Trump’s press conference, as reported by Rolling Stone on Wednesday. The statement criticized Trump’s behavior, stating, “He spent the weekend golfing, the morning comparing himself to Jesus, and the afternoon lying about having money he definitely doesn't have.”

The statement further added that “America deserves better than a feeble, confused, and tired Donald Trump.” This comes after Trump’s unsuccessful bid to delay his criminal hush-money trial, which is now set for April 15. Trump accused Judge Juan Merchan of participating in a Democratic conspiracy to keep him from reclaiming the White House.

See Also: Trump-Linked Digital World Acquisition Counted Billionaire Wall Street Financier Jeff Yass’ Firm As Large

Trump’s press conference also addressed his legal woes, including a civil fraud judgment. An appeals court has given Trump 10 days to post a $175 million bond, a reduction from the previous $464 million bond that his lawyers claimed he could not manage.

The Biden campaign’s statement also followed Trump’s claims of winning his golf club's championship, to which Biden responded, “Congratulations, Donald. Quite the accomplishment.”

Why It Matters: The recent exchange between the two political heavyweights comes amid a tight election race. Both Biden and Trump are the front-runners for the 2024 presidential election, with polls showing a close race.

Furthermore, the Biden campaign’s statement seems to be a response to Trump’s recent golf victories, which he celebrated on his social media platform, Truth Social. Biden humorously congratulated Trump on his golfing triumphs, a move that appears to be a strategic dig at the former president amidst the ongoing election race.

Read Next: Ex-Trump Aide On Letitia James’ Property Seizure Threat, Jared Kushner’s Big Real Estate Move And More: This Week In Politics

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.