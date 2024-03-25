Biden Takes Dig At Trump's Golf Skills, Ex-President's Campaign Hits Back: 'Anything He Does Physically Is An Embarrassment'

Loading... Loading...

In the midst of a tight election race, President Joe Biden humorously congratulates former President Donald Trump on his recent golf victories.

What Happened: President Biden took a humorous dig at former President Trump on Sunday, following Trump’s celebration of his golf tournament win at his own club, reported The Hill.

Trump had previously shared his triumph on Truth Social, having won both the Club Championship Trophy and the Senior Club Championship Trophy at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

In response, Biden sarcastically congratulated Trump, writing, “Congratulations, Donald. Quite the accomplishment,” on X, previously known as Twitter.

This interaction comes as both leaders prepare for a potential rematch in the upcoming November general elections. Current polls indicate a close race, with Trump leading Biden by a slim one percentage point.

The Trump campaign retorted to Biden’s comment by criticizing his physical abilities. “Crooked Joe Biden is jealous because anything he does physically is an embarrassment,” a Trump spokesperson said.

The Hill has contacted the Biden campaign for a response.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time golf has been a point of contention between the two leaders. In September 2023, Trump expressed disbelief over Biden’s claimed golf skills at a political gathering. He referred to Biden’s alleged six handicap in golf, a term indicating a player’s ability, with a lower number suggesting a better golfer.

In October 2022, Trump used golf to take a political jab at Biden. While playing at the LIV Golf Pro-Am at his Miami club, Trump questioned Biden’s ability to perform a similar feat, according to Benzinga. These instances highlight the ongoing rivalry between the two political figures, with golf serving as an unusual battleground.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

