Trump Takes Political Swing At Saudi-Backed Golf Tournament: 'You Think Biden Can Do That?'

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
October 28, 2022 6:29 AM | 1 min read
Former President Donald Trump took a potshot at his successor Joe Biden while playing golf at the LIV Golf Pro-Am, at his golf club in Miami, Florida.

What Happened: In a video shared on Twitter by Yianni Kourakis, a sports reporter for WPBF 25, Trump can be heard saying “Do you think Biden could do that? I don't think so" after teeing off.

The former U.S. leader was seen sporting a “Make America Great Again” cap. He played nine holes each with professional golfers Brooks Koepka and Sergio Garcia, reported The Palm Beach Post.

Trump reportedly complimented his own game by saying “How's Trump's golf game?" and saying, "Pretty good, right?"

Why It Matters: The former U.S. president praised the Saudi-backed LIV Golf and said that the “PGA is being destroyed by the PGA,” reported the Palm Beach Post separately.

Trump said. "They were stupid and they shouldn't be stupid. This was a great opportunity for them, according to the report.

Trump has previously played down Saudi links to 9/11 at LIV Golf Tournament. He also said that LIV and PGA Tour will ultimately end up merging. 

