Japan Reportedly Boosted Efforts To Communicate Concerns To Trump Over China Deals That Could Destabilize Asia

Japan, a key ally of the U.S. in Asia, is advising U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump against forming any agreements with China that could potentially disrupt the region’s precarious peace.

What Happened: Japan has amplified its efforts to communicate with individuals close to Trump, given his recent victories in Republican primaries. This includes diplomatic dialogues with think tanks and ex-U.S. officials with ties to Trump, as well as endeavors to arrange a meeting with him, according to a Reuters report.

Japan is primarily concerned about the possibility of Trump negotiating a trade or security agreement with China if he is re-elected. This move could potentially undermine the recent collective actions taken by the Group of Seven (G7) nations to combat China’s influence.

Another worry for Japan is Trump’s potential willingness to weaken U.S. support for Taiwan to secure a deal with China. This could empower Beijing, which considers Taiwan its territory and has not dismissed the possibility of forceful reclamation.

Japan also fears the re-imposition of protectionist trade measures, such as steel tariffs, and renewed demands for Japan to increase its contribution towards the cost of maintaining U.S. forces in the country.

In light of these concerns, Japan is adopting a proactive stance by reaching out to individuals close to Trump. This comes at a time when Trump has indicated that he would prevent the proposed $14.9 billion acquisition of United States Steel Corporation X by Japan’s Nippon Steel Corp NPSCY if he is re-elected.

Why It Matters: Trump’s contentious relationship with China has been a matter of global interest. In the past, he has threatened tariffs on Chinese goods and criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping’s plans to establish a joint military training facility in Cuba.

According to Trump, his victory in the Iowa Caucus reportedly unsettled China’s stock markets, indicating Beijing’s apprehension about his return to the White House. Trump’s allegations of a Biden-China nexus have also added to the complexity of U.S.-China relations.

