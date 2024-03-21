Jim Cramer Says 'Own Don't Trade Apple Or Nvidia' After Trying Vision Pro — But User Thinks The Fun Will 'Wear Off' In A Week

Loading... Loading...

Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC’s “Mad Money,” has been using Apple Inc.'s AAPL first-generation mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro, and looks like he is having fun.

What Happened: On Thursday, Cramer shared a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, which can be seen using the headset.

In a separate post, Cramer shared his experience of using Vision Pro, saying, "I keep thinking about how I stepped out of that Nissan sports car at Nvidia that was actually just an Omniverse streamed Vision Pro and I actually lifted my leg like you would getting out of a car."

"I was actually just on a chair in the middle of an empty room," he said, adding, " Own don’t trade Apple or Nvidia."

While Cramer appears to be having the time of his life with Vision Pro, one user in the comment section said that this fun will "wear off" in a week, and after that, the headset will stay packed in the box forever.

Another person commented that the headset might become more interesting in the coming years when its size and weight are reduced, and it functions just like ordinary sunglasses but with mixed reality capabilities. "Until then, I'd probably wait," the user said.

Why It's Important: Launched on Feb. 2 earlier this year, Vision Pro, boasts state-of-the-art components, notably a 1.25-inch Sony Semiconductor display, the most expensive part in the headset.

While the device initially attracted significant attention, the headset's limited use cases and high price have resulted in a slow adoption rate. In fact, some users also decided to return the $3,500 mixed-reality headset, citing various issues, including its design and uncomfortable weight.

