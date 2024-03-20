'Bright And Fog' iPad Display Buzz Could Hint At Apple Releasing Tablet With Matte Display, Says Leaker

Loading... Loading...

The forthcoming iPad Pro and potentially the iPad Air from Apple Inc. AAPL are speculated to showcase matte-finish displays, an unprecedented feature for the iPad series.

What Happened: As per a report from Apple Insider, spotted on Instant Digital, a leaker, has hinted that the imminent iPad Pro will be available with a matte screen. The same attribute may also be integrated into the upcoming iPad Air.

The leaker’s posts on Weibo suggest that “bright and fog” could misinterpret gloss and matte, reinforcing the notion of a matte finish. While no iPad has been launched with a matte glass finish before, Apple has employed technology similar to the nano-texture glass featured in 2019’s Pro Display XDR. Traditional matte finishes differ from nano-texture displays, with patterns etched into the screen, diffusing reflections and minimizing mirror-like surfaces.

See Also: Apple Quietly Unveils New Multimodal AI With A Staggering 30B Parameters: Could It Power Text And Vision Features On iPhones?

Instant Digital also forecasted that the display of the iPhone 17, due in 2025, will be more robust and anti-reflective than the current model. However, whether the matte-finish iPad Pro or iPad Air will utilize nano-texture technology is uncertain. Despite reporting multiple leaks recently, Instant Digital has no long-term record of accurate leaks.

Why It Matters: The innovation of a matte-finish display will come as a feature that wasn’t high in demand but will be welcomed by many as long as it doesn’t affect the display brightness and resolution. This new feature could potentially boost the iPad’s standing in the market by catering to users who use the device outdoors, especially for reading. A matte display cuts down the reflection on glossy displays to make it more readable under bright lights.

Furthermore, Apple is expected to release new hardware, including iPad updates, without a launch event, an unprecedented move for the tech giant. The introduction of the matte-finish displays could be part of this silent launch strategy.

While foldable iPhones or iPads are not expected until 2027, the introduction of matte-finish displays signals Apple’s ongoing commitment to innovation and product development.

Read Next: Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates Delves Into AI Strengths and Weaknesses: ‘It’s Not Good Enough For This — But Wow, It Is Good Enough For That’

Image Credits – Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Sudhanshu Singh The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.