Don't Hold Your Breath For A Foldable iPhone Or iPad Until 2027, But Here's What's Likely On The Way According To Renowned Apple Analyst

While Apple Inc. AAPL hasn't yet announced a foldable iPhone, the excitement about the future of such a product is already at its peak. However, an analyst has now indicated that instead of a foldable iPhone or iPad, another product has a “clear development schedule.”

What Happened: On Thursday, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities took to X, formerly Twitter, and said he has received many inquiries about Apple's plans to mass-produce foldable iPhone or iPad in 2025 or 2026.

He said that as of now, the only foldable product by the Cupertino, California-based tech giant with a clear development schedule is the 20.3-inch MacBook, expected to enter mass production in 2027, citing his latest survey results.

Why It's Important: According to previous reports, the Tim Cook-led company, which is considerably behind its competitors like Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, in the foldable arena, plans to launch a foldable iPhone more than two years from now.

Another supply chain report in February 2024 reported that Apple has been focusing on a foldable iPad or MacBook, with the foldable screen expected to be done by 2025 or later.

In the ongoing battle for market share in the foldable phone industry, Samsung has been leading the charge. Moreover, a December 2023 report indicated that foldable phones represent only 1% of the worldwide smartphone market.

