'White House Is Panicking': GOP Says Joe Biden Administration Is 'Obstructing Congress' From Getting Necessary Documents, Interviews

The Republican-led Oversight Committee has accused the White House of obstructing the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, saying that the current is deliberately withholding crucial documents and interviews.

What Happened: On Friday, the GOP Oversight Committee took to X, formerly Twitter, and alleged that they listed several documents and interviews that the White House has prevented Congress from obtaining.

“White House is panicking,” they said, adding, “President Biden wants our impeachment inquiry to end, but that's not for the subject of the investigation to decide. This is just more obstruction from the Biden White House.”

The list includes all drafts of then-Vice President Biden’s speech delivered to the Ukrainian Rada in December 2015, Biden’s emails with his family’s business associates where he used an alias, interviews with current and former White House staff about President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, and an interview with a current Biden Administration official about his knowledge of possible FARA violations related to Burisma.

The committee also claims that the White House is attempting to conceal evidence of the Bidens’ alleged corruption, including their financial gains and the President’s interactions with foreign associates.

“We will not be intimidated by the White House. We will continue to obtain facts for the American people and deliver accountability,” the post concluded.

Why It Matters: The inquiry has been fueled by allegations of corruption and influence peddling within the Biden family's business dealings, with Republicans claiming that the president was deeply involved in these affairs. President Biden's brother James Biden testified in a GOP-led impeachment inquiry last month. He told the committee that Biden "never had any involvement" in the business dealings of other members of his family.

Earlier this month, a transcript surfaced showing President Biden using humor during an interview with former special counsel Robert Hur. This was during the investigation into classified documents found at Biden’s residence.

Meanwhile, a recent poll revealed that in the key battleground state of Georgia, voters chose Trump over Biden in a two-way hypothetical matchup. This is despite the former president’s unconvincing win in the Georgia Republican primary.

