Tesla Bull Slams Tim Cook On Apple Sports App: 'How Many Apple Cars Type Mistakes Can You Make'

Tesla Inc. investor Ross Gerber slammed Apple Inc. AAPL for its barebones Sports app, stating that people "don't want" it.

What Happened: Gerber publicly criticized Apple for its recently launched Sports app in a post directed at CEO Tim Cook. Gerber suggested that the app was a mistake and urged Apple to focus on investing in other areas.

"Dear @tim_cook people don't want an Apple sports app. There are already plenty. ESPN is the king."

Gerber’s post is a direct response to Apple’s recent foray into the sports app market. The post also references the Apple Car project, which was abandoned by the company in February.

"Stop failing with this copy strategy and start investing. How many apple cars type mistakes can you make."

Gerber’s post is a continuation of his previous criticism of Apple’s struggles in the auto industry. He believes that Apple should focus on its core competencies and invest in areas where it can excel.

Why It Matters: Gerber’s post highlights the challenges Apple has faced in recent months, particularly in the auto industry.

Despite its ambitious plans for a self-driving car, Apple has struggled to make an impact in the market. The company poured $1 billion a year into its car project for a decade before eventually giving up.

Gerber’s post is a clear indication that Apple’s struggles in the auto industry have not gone unnoticed by industry observers. It remains to be seen how Apple will respond to this latest criticism.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Apple closed the regular trading session up 1.36% at $176.08, according to Benzinga Pro.

