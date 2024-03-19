OpenAI Is Reportedly Gearing Up To Release A Significantly 'Better' GPT-5 By Mid-Year

Loading... Loading...

ChatGPT-parent OpenAI has reportedly been gearing up to launch a significantly improved version of its popular AI tool by the middle of this year.

What Happened: The new model, GPT-5, is expected to be a significant upgrade from its predecessor, GPT-4, which has been facing performance issues. The new model is anticipated to be released in the summer, with some enterprise customers already receiving demonstrations of its capabilities, people familiar with the company told Business Insider,

One CEO who witnessed a version of GPT-5 described it as “really good, like materially better.” The new model is also rumored to have the ability to call AI agents being developed by the Sam Altman-led company to perform tasks autonomously.

OpenAI is currently in the process of training GPT-5, and there is no set release date for the new model.

Following the completion of training, GPT-5 will undergo internal safety testing and undergo further scrutiny through a process known as “red teamed,” involving both employees and a chosen group of external individuals who will challenge the tool in diverse scenarios to identify potential issues prior to its public release.

As another source highlighted, the safety testing phase does not have a set timeframe for completion, which implies that this process might potentially delay the release date.

Why It Matters: The release of GPT-5 comes after OpenAI’s last major update to ChatGPT, which was introduced a year ago. GPT-4 was marketed as being faster and more accurate in its responses than its predecessor, GPT-3. However, the tool faced issues, including “laziness,” where it would sometimes refuse to answer prompts.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT is the biggest investor in OpenAI and has integrated GPT technology into several of its products, such as Windows and Office. In 2023, it was reported that OpenAI was seeking further investment from the Satya Nadella-led tech giant to develop GPT-5.

Speculation about the release of GPT-5 has been rife, particularly after the CEO of OpenAI hinted that it would be “better at everything.” However, neither Microsoft nor OpenAI has made any official announcements regarding GPT-5.

Photo via Shutterstock

