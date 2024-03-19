Trump's Reelection Threatens Australian Ambassador Kevin Rudd's Job Security — Former President Brands Him 'A Little Bit Nasty'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, former U.S. President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of removing Kevin Rudd, the Australian ambassador to the U.S., from his position if he returns to power. This comes in the wake of Trump’s criticism of Rudd’s attitude, which he described as “hostile”.

What Happened: During a conversation with GB News on Friday, Trump expressed his disapproval of Rudd, labeling him as “a little bit nasty” and “not the brightest bulb”. The interview was facilitated by Nigel Farage, a prominent figure in the Brexit campaign and ex-UK politician. The news was initially reported by 9News.

Farage questioned Trump about his views on Rudd’s previous remarks concerning Trump’s presidential term. The question was framed in the context of the AUKUS security alliance, China’s aspirations in the Asia-Pacific region, and the political shift in Australia’s Federal Government from Liberal to Labor.

Trump’s answer to whether he would entertain a call from Rudd was ambiguous. “Well, I don’t know,” Trump responded. “He won’t be there long, if that’s the case. I don’t know much about him. But if, if he’s at all hostile. He will not be there long.”

A representative from Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) backed Rudd, telling 9News that “Kevin Rudd is doing a good job as Australia’s Ambassador to the United States”.

Rudd, who was Australia’s 26th prime minister, has openly expressed his disapproval of Trump in the past, referring to him as “a traitor to the West” and “the most destructive president in history”.

Why It Matters: Trump has made some other statements in relation to what he intends to do if he makes it back to the White House.

The comments about Rudd come in the backdrop of his recent call for the prosecution of former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) over her alleged suppression of evidence regarding the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

As reported by Benzinga on March 17, 2024, Trump accused Cheney and the House Jan. 6 committee of withholding evidence about Trump's authorization of National Guard troops during the insurrection.

