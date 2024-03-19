Elon Musk More 'Touchy Or Sensitive' Than Any Leaders, Presidents, And Even Convicts, Says Don Lemon

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development that has caught the attention of media and tech circles alike, an interview between Elon Musk and former CNN anchor Don Lemon has sparked a heated exchange of words, with Lemon labeling the billionaire as overly sensitive in an interview.

What Happened: An interview that turned sour has led to a war of words between Elon Musk and Don Lemon. Lemon criticized Musk following the cancellation of his show on the Musk-owned platform X, formerly Twitter. In his interview with People, Lemon said, “I’ve interviewed many world leaders, presidents to convicts, and no one has been more sensitive or touchy than Elon Musk.”

In his interview with People, Lemon pointed out Musk’s discomfort with facing factual inaccuracies in his tweets. He revealed that Musk’s team had requested to preview the interview before its release, which Lemon declined. The fallout from the interview has seemingly put an end to any business relationship between the two.

The tension was palpable throughout the interview, with the New York Times describing the interaction as “testy.” Musk appeared particularly uncomfortable when his drug use was brought into question, leading to a series of social media exchanges in which Musk labeled Lemon “a pompous fool.”

Why It Matters: The friction between Musk and Lemon can be traced back to earlier incidents, including an interview where Lemon pressed Musk on a meeting with former President Donald Trump. Musk’s evasive responses during that interview hinted at the brewing tension.

A report on the same day provides further context. It covered Lemon’s release of the contentious interview after Musk had taken several jabs at him online. This was followed by a parody from Stephen Colbert, which mocked Musk’s handling of the interview fallout.

Earlier, Musk had declined to make minimum payments to Lemon for content on X, citing a desire not to “rehash the dying CNN business model.” This decision set the stage for the current dispute, highlighting the challenges of content monetization and creator relationships on Musk’s platforms.

