UN Warns Of Looming Famine In Northern Gaza Amid Intensifying Israel-Hamas War

The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas is leading to a potential famine in northern Gaza, as warned by the UN food agency. The agency reports that 70% of the remaining population is at risk of severe hunger.

What Happened: The UN food agency announced on Monday that northern Gaza is on the verge of famine due to the escalating conflict, as reported by AP News on Monday. The agency suggests that the war could push half of Gaza’s total population towards starvation. The situation has been described as “entirely man-made” by the European Union’s top diplomat, who accused the use of starvation as a war tactic.

The Israeli military conducted another raid on the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, claiming that Hamas militants were hiding there. The operation resulted in the death of a Hamas commander and an Israeli soldier.

The World Food Program’s recent findings show that almost all of Gaza’s population is struggling to secure enough food. The agency warns that an expansion of Israel’s offensive to the densely populated city of Rafah could push over a million people into severe hunger.

Despite international aid drops, aid groups insist on the need for Israel to open more land routes and ease restrictions. However, Israeli authorities deny any restrictions on aid entry and accuse U.N. bodies of not distributing it promptly.

EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, stressed that Israel should facilitate more aid. He criticized the closure of land crossings while people were dying.

Despite the harsh conditions, the heavy fighting around Shifa Hospital indicates the continued presence of Palestinian militants in northern Gaza.

The war has displaced about 80% of Gaza’s population, with around 30,000 people seeking shelter at the hospital. The Gaza Health Ministry reported that at least 31,726 Palestinians have been killed in the war, including 81 in the past 24 hours.

Why It Matters: The development comes on the heels of Israel and Hamas reportedly moving closer to a ceasefire agreement. The Israeli forces had previously raided Gaza’s largest operational hospital, Nasser Hospital, amid concerns that Hamas using the facility to hide hostages and fighters.

The ongoing conflict has displaced nearly all of Gaza's 2 million inhabitants and has led to a significant increase in the death toll.

