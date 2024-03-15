Israel, Hamas Move Closer To Ceasefire Agreement As International Pressure Mounts

Loading... Loading...

Israel has announced plans to send a delegation to Qatar following Hamas’s concessions in ceasefire negotiations, signaling the closest approach to a deal in recent weeks.

Under intensified diplomatic pressure, including threats from Qatar and Egypt, Hamas has softened its stance, stepping back from its demands for a permanent cease-fire agreement prior to negotiations.

The Wall Street Journal reported these concessions have rejuvenated hopes for a pause in the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Rafah Offensive and Humanitarian Efforts

Despite the diplomatic progress, Israel continues to plan for a military offensive in Rafah, Gaza's last major city yet to be entered, emphasizing the dual need to neutralize Hamas threats and secure the release of hostages.

Concurrently, the U.S. is focusing on humanitarian efforts, including a project led by President Joe Biden to build a pier on Gaza’s coast for aid delivery, highlighting the balance between military actions and humanitarian needs.

Hamas’ Demands And White House Response

As reported by Walla news, Hamas has placed a demand on Israel to release over 1,000 Palestinian security prisoners, which includes approximately 100 individuals serving life sentences for the murder of Israelis. This demand is in exchange for the release of 40 hostages, specifically including women, the elderly, and those wounded.

John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, stated that Hamas’s reaction to the latest framework for a hostage agreement falls "within the bounds of the deal that we've been working on for several months."

Challenges Remain Despite Progress

While Hamas' concessions, including proposals for prisoner swaps and a six-week ceasefire, mark a significant step forward, skepticism remains.

Israel considers some of Hamas’ positions “unrealistic,” yet the move to engage in talks in Doha reflects a sense of possibility and urgency to reach an agreement.

As the international community watches closely, the ongoing negotiations underscore the complexities of reaching a durable peace. The concessions from both sides reveal a potential path forward, yet significant challenges lie ahead, including disagreements over the conditions for displaced Palestinians and the number of hostages involved.

A senior adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahum, named Mr. Falk, wrote an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal, stating that “mounting international pressure to end the war won’t weaken Israel’s resolve to accomplish its mission of destroying Hamas.”

Israeli stocks, as tracked by the iShares MSCI Israel ETF EIS fell by 1.4% for the second day in a row on Friday.

