Elon Musk's Latest X Spaces Was A Déjà Vu Of Ron DeSantis' Glitchy Presidential Bid Announcement: 'Just Discovered Another Bug'

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's latest X Spaces with Gad Saad, a professor and evolutionary behavioral scientist, was riddled with glitches, reminiscent of Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential bid declaration on the platform.

What Happened: On Sunday, Musk appeared on an X Spaces hosted by Saad, discussing topics such as “the woke mind virus,” his preference for audiobooks, xAI and its approach to pursuing maximum truth-seeking AI, OpenAI's ChatGPT, and Alphabet Inc.'s Google Gemini.

During the conversation, Musk repeatedly disappeared and reappeared, causing interruptions. In less than 10 minutes, a glitch halted Musk from speaking on the platform altogether.

“This is like the Ron DeSantis opening thing,” Saad commented when Musk vanished suddenly. “Where's he? Where's Elon?”

Saad attempted to reconnect with Musk separately and on X Spaces, jokingly suggesting, “Maybe Don Lemon kidnapped him.”

After about two minutes, Musk returned, apologizing and acknowledging the need to improve the robustness of Spaces. He remarked, "It is helpful to test these things out."

However, after 15 minutes on the call, Musk vanished again and returned after about four minutes.

"I just discovered another bug in the system," Musk said, acknowledging the glitches. He assured, "We'll fix these issues this week."

Musk disappeared once more before the end of the Spaces session.

Why It's Important: In May last year, Florida governor DeSantis' announcement for the 2024 presidential election was marred by multiple technical issues on Musk's social media platform, which he acquired for $44 billion in October 2022.

The much-anticipated announcement was scheduled to take place amidst a conversation between Musk and tech entrepreneur David Sacks on Twitter’s Spaces. However, it was delayed due to apparent platform overload.

Fox News labeled the event a “disaster on Twitter” and mocked the chaotic nature of the launch as “amateur hour.”

In January earlier this year, DeSantis dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Donald Trump.

