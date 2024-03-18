'This Guy Wants Another January 6': Biden Fires Back At Trump Over 'Bloodbath' Comments

Loading... Loading...

Joe Biden has issued a stark warning in response to former President Donald Trump’s recent remarks about a potential “bloodbath” if he is not re-elected in November.

What Happened: President Biden took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to address Trump’s comments. “It's clear this guy wants another January 6. But the American people are going to give him another resounding electoral defeat this November,” Biden wrote.

Last Saturday, Trump’s comments were made during a rally in Dayton, Ohio. He warned of a “bloodbath” for the auto industry and the nation if he is not re-elected in November.

Trump's comments were interpreted as a warning against Biden's policies promoting the electric vehicle industry, which he believes could destroy the U.S. auto industry. He proposed a 100 percent tariff on cars manufactured outside the country, arguing that the industry would only be protected with him in office.

See Also: Trump Vs. Biden: Which Candidate Is Losing Ground?

Why It Matters: Trump’s “bloodbath” warning has sparked controversy and defense from allies, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio). Tesla CEO Elon Musk also attempted to contextualize the ex-president's comments on social media.

Trump’s address, lasting nearly an hour and a half at the Dayton International Airport in Vandalia, Ohio, was marked by his characteristic blend of attacks and provocative statements.

As the 2024 presidential race heats up, former President Donald Trump engages in a strategic charm offensive at Mar-a-Lago, hosting private dinners with top Republican financiers, including Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and sugar magnate Pepe Fanjul.

These gatherings, part of Trump’s efforts to bridge a significant fundraising gap with President Joe Biden, aim to secure financial support without directly soliciting donations.

Read Next: Hedge Fund Manager Says Republicans Are Committing ‘Political Suicide’ Ahead Of 2024 Election… Here’s Why

Image Credits – Shutterstock/Edited

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.