Marjorie Taylor Greene, JD Vance, Elon Musk Standby Trump Amid 'Bloodbath' Controversy: 'He's Right'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump’s recent comments about a potential “bloodbath” in the auto industry have sparked controversy and defense from allies Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio). Tesla CEO Elon Musk also attempted to give context to the ex-president’s comments on social media.

What Happened: Trump made these comments during a rally in Dayton, Ohio, last Saturday. He warned of a “bloodbath” for the auto industry and the nation if he is not reelected in November.

Trump’s comments were interpreted as a warning against President Joe Biden’s policies promoting the electric vehicle industry, which he believes could destroy the U.S. auto industry. He proposed a 100 percent tariff on cars manufactured outside the country, arguing that the industry would only be protected with him in office.

See Also: Crypto Carnage: Bitcoin’s Slide Below $69,000 Triggers Massive $700 Million Liquidation

Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), a staunch Trump ally, defended the former president’s remarks, arguing they were taken out of context by the media. “He was saying that if you allow the Chinese to run the [electric vehicle] industry, which is what Biden's policies are promoting, you're going to destroy the industry in this country. It's going to be a bloodbath for the auto industry. He's 100 percent correct about that," Vance said, according to a report from The Hill.

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, also criticized the media’s coverage of Trump’s remarks, calling out what he termed “legacy media lies.”

Taylor Greene echoed Trump’s sentiments on X, formerly Twitter, posting “President Trump said the AUTO INDUSTRY faces a bloodbath if Biden wins and he's right! Democrat mandated switch to EV's and all the regulatory changes that come with the Green New Deal climate agenda is already hurting car dealerships and auto manufacturers. It will get worse!”

Why It Matters: Trump’s “bloodbath” comments were made in the context of his concerns about the U.S. auto industry’s future. As per a Benzinga report, Trump’s comments were part of a longer speech in Ohio, where he used harsh language to describe immigrants, unleashed a barrage of insults, and warned that the U.S. might not see another election if he doesn’t secure a victory in November against President Biden. His comments reflect his belief that the shift to electric vehicles, promoted by Biden’s policies, could have detrimental effects on the U.S. auto industry.

Photo Courtesy: Flickr

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed After Hotter Inflation Data: Analyst Predicts King Crypto To Reach $500K As Spot ETF ‘Inflow Will Only Increase Over The Coming Years’