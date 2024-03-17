Biden Vs. Trump Matchup Favors This Candidate In Key Battleground State Of Michigan: Pollster Points To A 'Head Scratcher' That Could Make A Difference

Loading... Loading...

Voters in a key battleground state picked Donald Trump over Joe Biden as their preferred choice for president, poll results released last Thursday showed.

What Happened: Trump took away 41% support among registered voters in Michigan while Biden trailed the frontrunner by five percentage points with 36% support, Quinnipiac University’s latest poll showed. The poll surveyed 1,487 Michigan self-identified registered voters from March 8 to March 12, with the margin of error at +/- 2.5 percentage points.

Independent candidate John F. Kennedy Jr. was backed by 10% of the voters, while Cornel West, also an independent, and Green Party’s Jill Stein, received 3% and 4% of the votes, respectively. Four percent said they were undecided and 1% refused to answer.

Among independent voters, Biden’s support was limited, with only 29% favoring him compared to 47% for Trump and 16% for Kennedy.

Two-Way Matchup: Biden trails in a hypothetical two-way matchup against Trump, but only by a modest three percentage points. The former president received 48% support while the incumbent received 45% support. One percent of voters said they would vote for somebody else, 2% said they wouldn’t vote and 2% refused to respond to the survey question.

“With a big electoral prize hanging in the balance and their parties equally enthusiastic about their candidates, Biden and Trump brace for a combative rematch,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

Seven out of 10 voters said they were either very confident or somewhat confident votes across Michigan would be counted accurately in the 2024 presidential election.

Pressing Election Issues: A plurality of voters (22%) said preserving democracy will be on their mind when they cast their vote. Twenty-one percent of respondents mentioned both the economy and immigration.

It’s unsurprising that immigration was cited as a significant election concern by 42% of Republicans, while 24% chose the economy. For Democrats, preserving democracy emerged as the primary issue, mentioned by 42% of respondents. Gun violence was cited by 12% and the economy by 10% of respondents.

For independent voters, economy (26%) was the major issue, followed by preserving democracy (21%) and immigration (18%).

The poll showed an anomaly between voter perception of the national economy and their personal financial situation. “

A head scratcher, but a fact: 65 percent of Michigan voters seem to think the economy is shaky at best, but nearly the same number say their finances are doing just fine,” said Malloy.

