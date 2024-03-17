From Bitcoin's Role In Debt Solution, Yellen's Contradiction To Inflation's Impact On Fed Decisions: Weekend Economics Roundup

Loading... Loading...

Weekends are for catching up, and this one was packed with intriguing stories from the world of finance. From the suggestion of Bitcoin BTC/USD as a possible solution to the U.S.’s national debt crisis, to Edward Snowden’s jab at Janet Yellen, and the unexpected rise of inflation that could impact decisions at the Federal Reserve, the wheel of news never stopped turning. Let’s dive into the details.

Coinbase CEO Suggests Bitcoin as Debt Solution

As the U.S. grapples with a surging national debt problem, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong believes Bitcoin could be a viable solution. This proposal came in response to analyst Robert Sterling’s alarming representation of the country’s ballooning debt. According to Sterling, the U.S. is adding a trillion dollars to its national debt every 90-120 days. Armstrong’s suggestion, while unconventional, underscores the growing influence of cryptocurrencies in the financial landscape. Read the full article here.

Snowden Mocks Yellen’s Contradictory Statements

In a social media interaction, former U.S. intelligence agent and whistleblower Edward Snowden took a dig at U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Snowden drew attention to Yellen’s earlier assertion that the U.S. could “certainly” afford two wars, juxtaposing it with the current push to bring down the deficit. Snowden’s comment highlights the apparent contradiction in Yellen’s statements. Read the full article here.

Inflation Exceeds Expectations, Impacts Fed’s Decisions

The U.S. consumer price index surpassed expectations in February 2024, rising to 3.2% year-on-year. This unexpected inflation surge dampens the prospects of a June Fed rate cut, previously anticipated by many. Read the full article here.

Fed Faces Pressure as Inflation Persists

Ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC meeting on March 19-20, 2024, the persisting inflation is likely to add pressure on Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Despite the Fed signaling a preference for rate cuts in the future, Powell has indicated the need for a more confident assessment of the disinflationary trend before any such decisions. Read the full article here.

Dave Ramsey Challenges Traditional Retirement Paradigm

In a social media post, personal finance expert Dave Ramsey criticized the current retirement paradigm in America. Ramsey expressed his concern over the prevalent mentality of accumulating enough savings to quit an abhorred job, dubbing it a “bad life plan.” His statement challenges the general understanding of retirement and calls for a re-evaluation of life and financial planning. Read the full article here.

