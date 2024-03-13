Financial Guru Dave Ramsey Says Saving Money To 'Quit The Job You Hate' Is 'A Bad Life Plan'

Loading... Loading...

Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey challenges the conventional view of retirement in America, sparking discussions on life and financial planning.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Ramsey, a voice of authority in personal finance, took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his concerns about the current retirement paradigm in the United States.

“Retirement in America has come to mean “save enough money so I can quit the job I hate.” That’s a bad life plan,” he wrote.

Why It Matters: Ramsey’s commentary aligns with the evolving narrative around retirement. The average retirement age in the U.S. is 64, with people planning to retire at 66. This reflects a shift from past decades, indicating that Americans are retiring later.

Financial benchmarks for retirement suggest that retiring early at 55 with $800,000 saved is feasible but requires reevaluation of traditional savings advice.

Moreover, there is a stark contrast in retirement preparedness, with the average American’s savings barely covering a year’s expenses. This gap is exacerbated by inflation and rising living costs, making Ramsey’s critique particularly relevant.

