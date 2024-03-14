Edward Snowden Mocks Janet Yellen After Treasury Secretary Says We Need To Bring Down The Deficit

Loading... Loading...

Edward Snowden, the former U.S. intelligence agent turned whistleblower, recently took a dig at Janet Yellen, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, for her contradictory statements on the nation’s financial priorities.

What Happened: Snowden, on Thursday, shared a 6-month-old news headline from Sky News on his X (formerly Twitter) account. The headline featured Yellen’s statement that the U.S. can “certainly” afford two wars.

In October, Yellen, in an interview with Sky News, emphasized the stability of the U.S. economy and public finances in supporting the country’s interests abroad. She also acknowledged the potential economic impacts of the ongoing conflicts.

However, Snowden juxtaposed these comments with Yellen’s recent statement about the need to reduce the deficit. This statement was made during an interview with FOX Business, where Yellen discussed Biden’s budget, the U.S. dollar, and FinCEN.

Why It Matters: Yellen’s comments on the nation’s financial situation have been under scrutiny recently. In February, she urged a focus on long-term inflation trends after a surprising rise in January’s inflation figures. She emphasized that the trend indicated a decisive decrease in inflation.

This isn’t the first time Snowden has made headlines for his public statements. Earlier this month, he took a subtle jab at Elon Musk after the Tesla CEO announced that he would not be financially supporting "either" of the U.S. presidential candidates.

He also predicted that a national government would be revealed as a Bitcoin buyer this year, calling Bitcoin the “modern replacement for gold.”

