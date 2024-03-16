'No Surprise': Former Trump Ally Refuses To Endorse Ex-President In 2024, Cites 'Differences' In Conservative Values

Loading... Loading...

In a surprising turn of events, Mike Pence, the former Vice President, has decided not to endorse his former running mate, Donald Trump, for the 2024 presidential election.

What Happened: In an interview with Fox News on Friday, Pence announced that he would not be endorsing Trump for the upcoming election, citing differences in conservative values. He also made it clear that he would not be supporting President Joe Biden either.

“It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year,” Pence said on Fox News’ “The Story.”

Pence, who briefly ran for President in the 2024 cycle, highlighted the contrasts between his and Trump’s conservative values. He also reiterated his stance on the Electoral Count Act of 1887, which he believes prevented him from sending disputed elector slates back to state legislators.

“[We have] our differences on my constitutional duties that I exercised on January 6 [2021],” Pence added.

He further criticized Trump’s 2024 campaign, accusing it of deviating from conservative principles such as reducing the national debt and the “sanctity of human life.” Pence also pointed out Trump’s recent change in stance on China and TikTok, which he believes contradicts their previous administration’s policies.

“Last week [was] his reversal on getting tough on China, and supporting our administration’s effort to force a sale of ByteDance [and] TikTok,” he said.

Despite his decision not to endorse Trump, Pence acknowledged the former president’s popularity among Republican voters. He also dismissed speculation of a third-party run, affirming his commitment to the Republican party.

The former Vice President also made it clear that under no circumstances he will be voting for President Biden. “How I vote when that curtain closes – that'll be for me,” he said.

Why It Matters: This announcement comes after a series of events that have strained the relationship between Pence and Trump. Following the Jan. 6 riots, Trump publicly blamed Pence for not sending disputed electoral slates back to state legislatures, leading to a rift between the two.

Despite this, Trump had previously sought an endorsement from Pence, citing their shared tenure in the White House as a reason for his support. However, Pence’s recent decision not to endorse Trump indicates a significant shift in their political relationship.

Pence previously opposed the efforts to exclude Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot, which he deemed “antithetical to democracy.”

In a January interview with CNN, he said, “While I said that the president’s words were reckless — and I believe that history and the American people will hold him ultimately to account for his role in that day — I think these efforts to take the decision away from the American people are really antithetical to the very democracy that President Biden and many Democrats talk about wanting to defend.”

Photo by mark reinstein on Shutterstock