Reddit's WallStreetBets Top Trending Stocks This Week: Nvidia, SPY, TSMC

Retail investors remained enthusiastic on semiconductors and watched the SPY following monthly inflation data released this week. Here’s a look at the week’s most mentioned stocks on Reddit’s WallStreetBets:

WSB on NVDA: According to data from Quiver Quantitative, the stock with the most mentions this week is, once again, Nvidia Corporation NVDA with more than 6,700 mentions over the past seven days. Investors are looking ahead to the Nvidia GTC artificial intelligence conference next week. WallStreetBets' Redditors remain bullish on the stock, which has gained nearly 80% year-to-date.

"AI will change the world, it’s not a hype that will go away and its capabilities grow at (an) almost terrifying pace. It’s not overrated, no tulips. It will fundamentally change things for pretty much every company and individual on the planet to some extent … Will NVDA competitors catch up? Yes, but it will take time, won’t happen soon. So far, trying to compete in the race means you have to become a NVDA customer," posted u/stablogger.

WSB on The SPY: The second most mentioned ticker on WallStreetBets this week was the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY with 2,300 mentions. Many traders reported purchasing SPY puts after on hotter-than-expected inflation data and shared screenshots of gains or "tendies" as they are called on WSB.

"The timing with SPY is always the hardest part, the movement is usually pretty predictable imo," posted u/Jbook30.

WSB on TSMC: Closing out the week's top three trending tickers on WallStreetBets is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. TSM with 2260 mentions. Nvidia is a key customer of TSMC, and traders are looking to the Nvidia GTC AI conference as a potential catalyst for both stocks.

"TSM earnings in April and NVIDIA conference next week. Likely a catalyst to ATH, still super cheap," posted u/SteaknSalt.

TSMC is set to report its first-quarter results on April 18 with earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $18.5 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

Investors interested in gaining broad exposure to the semiconductor industry might choose to invest in the VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH which tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest U.S.-listed semiconductor companies, including Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor.

Though a more conservative investment than the short-term options plays popular on WSB, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF has seen significant gains of more than 80% over the past year.

NVDA, SPY, TSM, SMH Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Nvidia shares ended the session down 0.12% at $878.37, the SPY closed 1.03% lower at $509.67, Taiwan Semiconductor closed down 1.85% at $137.04 and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF ended the session down 0.74% at $217.84.

Image: Coy_Muse from Pixabay