George W. Bush's Hilarious Bumper Sticker Story — Ex-President's Twin Daughters Say He Didn't Mind Getting Roasted

In a recent revelation, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush, twin daughters of former President George W. Bush, have given us a peek into their father’s sense of humor and his fondness for roasting.

What Happened: On a recent episode of Today with “Hoda & Jenna”, Jenna Bush Hager disclosed that her father, former President George W. Bush, had a penchant for humor during his presidency. This was first noted on People.

Bush Hager stated that her “love language is roasting,” a trait she inherited from her father. She and her sister Barbara would often share with their father episodes of Saturday Night Live where he was parodied, which he found entertaining.

She recounted an instance where they discovered a bumper sticker that read, ‘A Village in Texas Is Missing Its Idiot.’ After reading it, they showed it to their father, who found it uproarious.

“But also, if you're going to be the president of the United States, people are going to make fun of you. And guess what — it ain't just about you. That's how it is, man. That's how it is, that's how it's always been,” said Bush Hager, according to the report.

Bush Hager also shared some of her father’s humorous moments post-presidency, including a bike ride incident with her husband, Henry Hager, where the former president left him behind, leading to a humorous encounter with the Secret Service.

These anecdotes offer a look into the former president’s lighter side, demonstrating his ability to laugh at himself and appreciate humor, even when he was the subject.

