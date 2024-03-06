Can Donald Trump Unify The Republican Party? Former Top Aide For George W. Bush Says 'Depends A Lot On His Tone'

Loading... Loading...

In the wake of Super Tuesday’s results, Republican strategist Karl Rove has cautioned that the Donald Trump campaign needs to focus on consolidating the Republican party.

What Happened: Rove, a former top aide to President George W. Bush, pointed out the considerable support for Republican candidate Nikki Haley during Super Tuesday. He advised the Trump campaign to pay attention to the necessity for party unity, reported The Hill.

“There's still some work to be done to unify the Republican Party, and that's going to depend a lot on his tone tonight and whether or not he stops doing things like calling her ‘birdbrain' and threatening that if you give money to her campaign, you're gonna be permanently banned. And we'll see how he does tonight,” said Rove ahead of Trump’s speech, according to the report.

Despite recognizing Super Tuesday as a “strong night for Donald Trump,” Rove underscored the significance of Trump’s tone in his victory speech. He proposed that the future unity of the Republican party could hinge on it.

Exit polls from Super Tuesday showed that a substantial number of Haley supporters were not pledged to vote for Trump in the November elections. Rove interprets this as a clear indication that Trump needs to work on winning over Haley’s voters.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump had reportedly criticized Rove on Truth Social, urging Fox News to cease broadcasting the political commentator.

Why It Matters: The Super Tuesday results followed a period of speculation about Haley’s political future. As Benzinga reported on March 4, Haley’s campaign faced challenges in securing delegates, leading to rumors of a potential third-party bid. However, Haley dismissed these speculations, reaffirming her loyalty to the Republican Party.

On Wednesday, Haley announced her withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, effectively ensuring Trump’s Republican nomination. This decision, however, left a significant number of Haley supporters uncommitted to Trump, as evidenced by the Super Tuesday exit polls.

Following his Super Tuesday victory, Trump’s speech became a point of contention. Media outlets grappled with how to cover the former president’s speeches.

