Tesla Engineer Urges Cybertruck Owners To Halt Abuse Of 'Tortured' Truck: 'Jumped On, Kicked, Burned, Beaten, And Shot...'

Loading... Loading...

Wes Morrill, a Tesla Inc. Cybertruck engineer, has requested owners to cease the public torture tests on the vehicle.

What Happened: Morrill, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, urged owners to stop subjecting the Cybertruck to extreme tests, such as driving it through high waters, shooting at it with firearms, and throwing metal balls at its windows.

Morrill expressed that the Cybertruck has endured extensive abuse for entertainment purposes, including being jumped on, kicked, burned, beaten, and shot multiple times. He likened its resilience to the Black Knight’s famous line, suggesting that despite the damage, the Cybertruck remains durable.

See Also: Elon Musk Reacts As Jim Jordan Calls Out ‘Double Standard’ In Biden Classified Documents Probe

Now that its toughness has been confirmed, Morrill pondered whether the Cybertruck can finally navigate both on and off-road without further disturbances.

These tests have resulted in various damages to the vehicles, including bullet holes and cracked windows.

Why It Matters: Despite the high price of the vehicle, some owners have been conducting these tests, partly due to Tesla CEO Elon Musk‘s public demonstrations of the Cybertruck’s durability.

Musk has marketed the vehicle as “tough” and “apocalypse-proof,” even stating that the truck is bulletproof to 9 mm and .22 caliber firearms. However, the promised version with thicker fixed-pane glass windows has not yet been seen.

Some of the public tests include using firearms, throwing a steel ball at the truck, and taking it off-road. The Cybertruck has been kicked, beaten, and even taken through waters as high as its windshield.

For those who have successfully damaged their Cybertrucks in various tests, it’s not clear how many have since taken the vehicles in for repair.

Loading... Loading...

Despite its rugged exterior, the Cybertruck has also been praised for its comfort and driving experience, with Musk noting that the vehicle’s comfort astounds most people.

Some owners, like Zack Nelson from JerryRigEverything, have even chosen to keep the damage as a “badge of honor.”

Read Next: Ford CEO Jim Farley Reveals How A Lake Tahoe Family Trip Led Him To Secure Deal With Tesla For Supercharger Network Access: ‘It Became Pretty Clear…’

Image Source – Tesla

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.