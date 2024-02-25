Conservatives Reveal Two Preferred Candidates For Donald Trump's Running Mate At CPAC

Loading... Loading...

At the 2024 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, attendees showed equal interest in two particular vice presidential candidates for former President Donald Trump as he gears up for the presidential election in November.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy emerged as top picks, with each securing 15 percent of straw poll votes.

This year's CPAC straw poll shifted its focus to the vice presidential pick, departing from previous years where discussions mainly centered on the presidential nomination. Trump's anticipated landslide victory in the presidential poll highlighted this change.

The straw poll concluded the four-day event held outside Washington.

Several Republicans considered potential vice presidential candidates for Trump spoke at CPAC, including Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), Noem, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), and Kari Lake, a Senate candidate from Arizona, reported the New York Times.

Following Noem and Ramaswamy in the poll were former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, now an independent, with 9 percent, and Stefanik and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) with 8 percent each.

The CPAC straw poll's focus on the vice presidential race highlights the ongoing discussions within the Republican party as Trump maintains his lead in the primary contests, including his win in South Carolina against former Gov. Nikki Haley.

