Donald Trump Fuels Speculation On Vice Presidential Pick, Highlights Two Intriguing Candidates

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has sparked speculations about his potential choice for his vice presidential candidate in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Trump hinted at possibly selecting Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) or South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as his running mate.

The former president stressed the necessity of choosing a candidate capable of handling presidential responsibilities, especially during unforeseen circumstances. However, he did not commit to a specific timeline for announcing his running mate.

During the interview, Trump disclosed his recent communications with Scott, who had halted his presidential campaign to support Trump.

The former president praised Scott for his strong defense and advocacy on his behalf, highlighting a notable shift in Scott's approach from a subdued stance to a more dynamic one.

Also Read: Trumped-up Charges? Poll Reveals What Most Americans Think Of Cases Against Embattled Ex-president

Similarly, Trump highlighted Noem's unwavering support for him, referencing a comment she made once about not contesting against him due to her belief in his unbeatable status as a candidate.

A previous report said that the ex-president's team had reached out to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about running alongside him.

Trump's standing in the Republican race is strong, evident in recent successes in crucial states such as New Hampshire and Iowa. National polls indicate that he has a substantial lead over his GOP rival, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

The upcoming primaries, particularly in Haley's home state, are anticipated to be pivotal in shaping the GOP's presidential nomination race.

Now Read: Donald Trump Suggests Supreme Court Justices He Appointed Could 'Go Out Of Their Way' To Hurt Him In Colorado Appeal: 'I've Never Seen Anything Like It'

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock