Russia Plans To Establish Nuclear Plant On Moon By 2035 With Xi Jinping's Help: Report

The head of Russia’s space agency has revealed plans to collaborate with China in setting up a nuclear power plant on the moon by 2035.

What Happened: Yury Borisov, the general director of Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, disclosed the joint project with China during a lecture to students on Tuesday according to Interfax news service, reported Bloomberg. The power plant will be constructed by robots, Borisov added.

This initiative follows the presentation of a roadmap by Russia and China in 2021 for the establishment of a scientific station on the moon by 2035. The plan includes the deployment of technical lunar rovers, a jumping robot, and smart mini-rovers for surface exploration.

Borisov also reiterated Russia’s stance against the deployment of nuclear weapons in space, echoing President Vladimir Putin‘s earlier denial of U.S. allegations regarding the Kremlin’s plans for such arms.

Why It Matters: This announcement comes amid escalating concerns about Russia’s nuclear activities. In February, the U.S. raised an alarm over Russia’s potential deployment of nuclear devices in space, a move that would violate the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, to which Russia is a signatory.

Moreover, leaked Russian military documents in the same month suggested that the country was considering the use of tactical nuclear weapons in the early stages of a conflict with a major global power, possibly China. This new moon project could further intensify concerns about Russia’s nuclear ambitions and its potential impact on international space policies.

Despite these concerns, Russia has been making significant strides in space exploration, marking its return to the moon after nearly half a century with the Luna-25 mission in August 2023.

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin

