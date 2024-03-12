LATAM's Boeing Flight Turbulence That Injured Dozens Prompts Seizure Of Black Boxes By New Zealand Authorities

Loading... Loading...

In a recent aviation incident, New Zealand’s Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) took possession of crucial flight recorders from a LATAM Airlines aircraft that encountered severe turbulence, causing injuries to over 50 individuals.

What Happened: New Zealand’s TAIC is seizing the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from a LATAM Airlines Boeing 787, Reuters reported on Monday. The aircraft experienced severe mid-air turbulence, resulting in over 50 injuries.

The incident took place during a Sydney-Auckland flight and prompted an immediate response from the TAIC. Passengers experienced a sudden drop that led to individuals hitting the aircraft’s ceiling, as described by Canadian citizen Brian Adam Jokat, a witness to the event.

Following the incident, which occurred in international airspace, Chile’s aviation authority, Direccion General de Aeronautica Civil (DGAC), began an investigation, with TAIC offering support. The flight, operated by Chile-based LATAM Airlines, was on its way to Santiago after stopping in Auckland.

See Also: Apple Poured $1B A Year Into Car Project Concocted By Steve Jobs For A Decade Before Realizing It ‘Needed To Be Put Out Of Its Misery,’ Report Reveals

TAIC is in the process of gathering evidence for the inquiry, including the “black boxes,” which will provide insights into the flight’s trajectory and the pilots’ communications. DGAC has confirmed its cooperation with TAIC in the ongoing investigation.

Why It Matters: The seizure of the black boxes by New Zealand authorities comes at a time when Boeing BA is under intense scrutiny following a series of aviation incidents. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been quoted emphasizing the need for rigorous assessment of Boeing by the Federal Aviation Administration, especially after a fuselage blowout on an Alaska Air Group Inc flight in January.

This incident adds to Boeing’s challenges as the company is already facing a criminal investigation by the Justice Department in connection with an Alaska Airlines flight incident where a door plug blew out mid-flight. The Justice Department has convened a grand jury as part of this investigation, indicating a deepening probe into Boeing’s safety practices.

The LATAM incident also comes at the heels of Boeing clinching a major deal for its 787 Dreamliners from Thai Airways and Royal Brunei Airlines in February.

Read Next: Prominent Finance Professor Buys Tesla At $180, Skeptical Redditor Says ‘Everything Above $100 Is Overvalued’

Image by Vytautas Kielaitis via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.