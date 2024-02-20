Southeast Asia Takes Flight: Boeing Wins Orders From Thai Airways & Royal Brunei Airlines

Loading... Loading...

Boeing Co BA disclosed two major deal wins with Southeast Asian airline operators.

Thai Airways inked a deal with Boeing to buy 45 787 Dreamliners to modernize and grow its widebody fleet and international network.

The order, which was finalized in December 2023, was listed as unidentified on Boeing’s Orders & Deliveries website.

Chai Eamsiri, Thai Airways CEO, said, “To accomplish our company’s and the national carbon neutral goals by 2050, the 45 new Boeing 787 Dreamliners will be equipped with GEnx engines, which are known for their cutting-edge technology and reduced environmental impact.”

On the other hand, Boeing won a contract from Royal Brunei Airlines to purchase four 787 Dreamliners.

Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, commented, “By renewing its investment in the 787 Dreamliner, Royal Brunei Airlines will continue to connect Brunei with the world while offering the carrier’s signature service and comfort to passengers.”

Boeing’s 2023 Commercial Market Outlook forecasts annual fleet growth of 6.9% and expects nearly 4,300 airplanes to be delivered in Southeast Asia over the next 20 years.

Also, it projects Southeast Asia’s widebody fleet to see a three-fold increase over 20 years, with growing demand for nearly 800 airplanes including passenger jets and freighter models.

Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 0.03% at $203.83 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

