Tim Cook Sneakily Promotes Apple Vision Pro As Porsche's New Taycan Models Set Lap Records Beating Tesla

Apple CEO Tim Cook sneakily promoted Vision Pro as Porsche’s two new Taycan models, namely the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT and the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package, set new lap records, breaking those of Tesla.

What Happened: Porsche has established a new benchmark in the EV racing world with its newly launched Taycan Turbo GT series, surpassing previous lap records held by competitors such as Tesla, as reported by Teslarati on Monday.

The record-breaking lap was completed on Feb. 23 at the Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca in California. The Taycan Turbo GT, equipped with the Weissach package, achieved a lap time of 1:27.87 minutes, outperforming the Tesla Model S Plaid’s previous record by almost 18 seconds, according to Inside EVs.

A video released by Porsche featured Cook congratulating the team and highlighting the role of Apple products in this achievement.

“Porsche has always been known for excellence, and we’re proud to see a number of our products play a role in what you do,” he said.

“And it’s so great to see Apple Vision Pro helping reimagine track experiences.”

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume also emphasized the significant role of their partnership with Apple and teased an upcoming race app designed for Apple Vision Pro users. The companies’ partnership was initiated with the integration of Apple Music in the Porsche Taycan in 2020.

Why It Matters: The Taycan model has been a symbol of Porsche’s EV prowess, previously making headlines for the fastest EV journey from Thailand to Singapore in just 29 hours in July. However, the journey hasn’t been without its bumps. In September, Porsche recalled nearly 5,000 Taycan EVs due to fire risks.

Further emphasizing safety concerns, in December, Porsche recommended that EV users opt for low-voltage charging cables after recalling 40,000 vehicles, including the Taycan, due to fire risks from overheating charging cables.

Photo courtesy: Porsche

