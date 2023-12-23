Porsche Recommends EV Users To Use Low Voltage Charging Cables As It Recalls 40K Vehicles Citing Fire Risks

Loading... Loading...

Porsche AG‘s POAHY North American unit has issued a recall for more than 40,000 hybrids and electric vehicles in the U.S. due to a risk of fire from overheating charging cables.

What Happened: Porsche Cars North America, Inc. submitted a filing to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), stating that it is recalling 41,345 units of vehicles across models, including its all-electric sports car Taycan.

When the 220V/240V plug is used to charge the vehicle at 100% charge setting, certain domestic power outlets may struggle to manage the electrical current required by the charging system, leading to the outlet or charging cable overheating. This can subsequently increase the risk of a fire, the company noted.

Porsche has instructed owners to avoid using the 220V/240V compact/portable charging cable. Instead, they should opt for the 110V home charging cable or use public charging stations.

As for a solution, dealers will supply a new 220V/240V compact/portable charging cable with an inbuilt temperature sensor, free of charge. Remedy parts are expected to be available starting mid-2024.

Why It Matters: Porsche became aware of overheating cables first in Dec. 2020. It deployed a software modification to reduce default charging capacity by 50% to address the issue but later determined that the modification did not resolve the overheating issue, leading to the recall. The company has identified 110 incidents of mobile charge malfunction due to the issue thus far.

The vehicle models included in the recall besides different versions of the Taycan are the Cayenne E-Hybrid, Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, Panamera 4S E-Hybrid, and the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

